Three hospitalized after becoming trapped in manure pit

Three people were hospitalized after being trapped in a manure pit in Mercer County Tuesday afternoon.

The St. Henry Volunteer Fire Department says that they were called around 12:30 p.m. to a farm on Coldwater Creek Road, just outside of St. Henry. There they discovered three people were stuck inside a concrete manure pit.

Ropes and ladders were used to get the people out of the pit, and all three were transported to Coldwater Hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.

The Mercer County Sheriff's Office were also on the scene.

