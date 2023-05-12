HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - If you have travel plans for the weekend to the north and you're going to be traveling on I-75, you might want to be ready for some delays between Bluffton and Findlay!
Crews will be working this weekend, mostly during the overnight hours but you should still be alert at all times, traffic on I-75 in both directions will be affected between Findlay and Bluffton. ODOT crews will be shutting down the passing lane only beginning Sunday night and into Monday morning for line painting.
Press Release from ODOT District 1: LIMA, Ohio (Friday, May 12, 2023) - The following work is anticipated to affect highways in Hancock County this weekend. All outlined work is weather permitting.
INTERSTATE 75 TRAFFIC IMPACT
Interstate 75, in both directions, between the city of Findlay and the village of Bluffton will have delays in the left (passing) lane overnight Sunday, May 14, into Monday morning, May 15, from approximately 6 p.m. - 6 a.m. for mobile painting operations.