Tri Star Career Compact holds ceremony for new flag poles and monument

A dedication ceremony was held in Celina thanks to a generous donation.
Tri Star Career Compact in Celina received three donated flag poles as well as a monument that were installed in front of the school. The donations come from Tom Leininger and his family.
A special dedication ceremony highlighted the donations, as well as honored those who have served in the military.
"The students who enter here everyday to learn can know that it was the veterans who gave them the opportunity to study the particular field of which they are interested," said Tom Leininger, who donated the flag poles and monument.
Tim Buschur, director of Tri Star, stated that he hopes the new area will remind students of the sacrifices made by the military in order for them to have a quality education.
"A lot of people made this building possible, but also not just the building, but also to be able study, to be able to have the opportunity to study where some people don't have that chance. They have a first class facility here and but you know it takes more than just a building, it takes people to give us that opportunity to come to school," commented Tim Buschur, director of Tri Star.
The Celina High School marching band also attended the ceremony and played that national anthem, as well as all five military songs.