Two arrested during a Tuesday morning drug raid in Findlay

An overnight drug raid in Findlay, results in two people being arrested on drug charges.
Just after 5:30 Tuesday morning, the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, and Findlay Police Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant at 1900 Kirkwood Court, apartment C, in Findlay. Arrested were 29-year-old Franklin Brown IV and 22-year-old Madeleine Heater, both of that address.
They face charges of possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and MDMA. A search of the apartment turned up a large amount of meth, fentanyl powder, and a loaded firearm, plus cash, drug paraphernalia, and other items connected to drug trafficking. Additional charges including drug trafficking and endangering children are expected at the conclusion of the investigation.
Media release from the Hancock METRICH Drug Task Force: On 2/22/2022 at approximately 0541 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team (ERT), executed a search warrant at 1900 Kirkwood Ct. Apt. C, Findlay, Ohio.
The search of the residence yielded a large amount of Methamphetamine (approx. 183 gm), Fentanyl powder (approx. 29 gm) and MDMA powder (approx. 15 gm). A loaded firearm with altered serial number was recovered. Cash, drug paraphernalia and items indicative of drug trafficking were also seized.
As a result of the search the following were arrested and incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center:
Frank Brown IV (age 29) and Madeleine Heater (age 22)
1900 Kirkwood Ct. Apt. C
Findlay, Ohio
Charges: Possession of Methamphetamine (F1), Possession of Fentanyl (F1) and Possession of MDMA (F5).
Additional charges of Drug Trafficking, Having Weapons Under Disability, Possession of a Defaced Firearm and Endangering Children are expected at the conclusion of this investigation.
The Hancock METRICH Drug Enforcement Unit is supported by METRICH in Mansfield, OH and funded in part by the Office of Criminal Justice Services.
