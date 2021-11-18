Two teens in foster care make a donation to Early Childhood Program at Lima City Schools

Two Lima Senior students in foster care team up to donate to the Early Childhood Program at their school.
17-year-old Miracle Manuel created the program “Miracles from Miracle” as a way to help other foster kids get some of the things they want but maybe can’t afford. Through her own business, she was able to raise and give out $250. Her adopted mom has another program that kicked in an additional $250. They contacted Allen County Children Services to find students that could use the money. Manuel picked William Elrod, who in turn donated the money to his program at Lima Senior.
“Because I such a supportive family, and I don’t really have any wants. The only thing I want to do this year is go to competition this year,” says Elrod. “I am working on a children’s book competition, that I’m writing my own and illustrating my own children’s book and I really want to go to nationals. We need money for that. So, it really helps us a lot.”
“To be able to give back to the community, in return that he is not keeping it for himself but he is giving it to something that he cares about and he is passionate about,” adds Manuel. “That is all I can really ask for. That is what my organization is “Miracles from Miracle” to be able to give you the chance and the opportunity to do something you really really want that you couldn’t necessarily do for you own self.”
Elrod says he would also like to give back to others in foster care by becoming a caseworker.