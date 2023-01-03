Phone call Generic
Press Release from the U.S. Department of Justice: CLEVELAND – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio is cautioning northern Ohio residents about a telephone spoofing campaign where the caller is portraying themselves as an attorney, representative, or law enforcement officer, and the phone number is showing as the Department of Justice or the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

During these calls, scammers may attempt to collect money from victims or threaten arrest or legal action. These calls are bogus and an attempt to use a legitimate law enforcement number to obtain money from victims.

