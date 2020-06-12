Union Chapel Missionary Church igniting a passion for community service

Helping hands and open hearts were all that was needed to do God's work around the Lima area for Union Chapel Missionary Church's first-ever service weekend. Leegan, Arwen, and Chloe Troyer were among the 60 volunteers that were rolling up their sleeves up to help out at various projects, even if it was something that they had never done before.
"I have actually never been on a roof before, other than this,” says Arwen Troyer.
But the girls, as well as the other volunteers realized quickly the importance of what they were doing.
"I love it,” exclaims Chloe Troyer.
"I went to bed last night and was refreshed because of it. It just felt good to help your community. Even if it's just one house, it's so nice to help,” added Leegan Troyer.
The Community Relief Ministry at the church was tackling around 20 projects over the three days, including electrical work, re-siding a home, and roofing. The idea was birthed out of tragedy to bring a blessing to the Lima Community.
"God kind of birth this in my heart about 12 years ago after Hurricane Katrina," says Matt Naylor, Dir. of Community Relief, Union Chapel. "I helped with a similar ministry and through the next 12 years he, kept prompting me to build this kind of ministry in my own heart, and in 2018 we were able to officially launch and start helping people and reach out as community relief to the Lima area."
With the help of businesses like Halker Drywall, Bobcat of Lima, and local lumber companies, the volunteers are making an impact on their community one nail at a time.
"They're the hardest workers I have seen, and they are doing it out of the goodness of their hearts, they're amazing,” says Terrel Dahill, whose Aunt owns the project home.
"All I can say is thank you, this is wonderful,” says Peggy Stawarski, whose aunt owns the project home.
"The volunteers are great they are working really hard. They are coming in with smiles on their face to help people who sometimes are in a bleak situation and they are overwhelmed. As you saw wight he homeowners here, it's something that they don't expect,” adds Naylor. “And that’s what we kind of want to do, we want to come in and show them that Jesus and God are maybe something they don't expect. He is loving and he does love them.”