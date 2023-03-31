UNOH awards $21,000 to students through "Bob Snyder Scholarship Test"

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - High school students had a chance to bring home a scholarship to kick-start their pursuit of a college education.
The University of Northwestern Ohio awarded $21,000 in scholarships to the winners of the "Bob Snyder Scholarship Test". Students selected a test in either informational technology, medical technology, or general studies. From there, the top five scores in each area received the scholarship. The test is meant to prepare students for what they can expect when they attend college in their desired field.
"What we do is we try to fit a lot of degrees and majors that we offer. So we have a general I.T. exam that covers the digital forensics and digital multi-media and network security systems. So we try to couple a lot of degrees into one general type of a test. Same thing with our medical exam covers all of our medical-related degrees, and then we have a general scholarship test for any of the other ones like the Ag, the business, things like that," explained Tony Azzerello, UNOH director of admissions.
Information about current degrees offered at UNOH was shared with the high school students who attended.