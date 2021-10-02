Update: Man arrested in stabbing investigation

Your Hometown Stations has further details about a stabbing that happened Friday night in Lima.
Just before 10pm, the Allen County Sheriff's Office was called out to the 300 block of St. Clair Street in Lima for reports of an assault with a knife. When they arrived, they said there was one victim with a puncture wound/slice on his arm. That person was transported to Mercy Health St. Rita's, and the details of his injury are unknown.
The suspect was not at the scene when the sheriff's office arrived but was detained later at his residence. 24-year-old Julian Wright from Lima is being held in custody at the Allen County Jail for felonious assault.
The investigation is ongoing.