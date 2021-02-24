Media Release from Van Wert Common Pleas Court 2/24/21
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17, 2021
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
BOND VIOLATION
Joshua Lesko, 32, Ohio City, admitted to violating his bond by contacting the victim in violation of his no contact order. New bond set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety. Sentencing was previously set for 3/1/21.
Ashley McCarthy, 37, Van Wert, admitted to violating her bond by failing to obtain Electronic House Arrest. New bond set at $5,000 cash or commercial surety. Telephone PT set for 2/25/21 @ 4 pm
CHANGE OF PLEA
Samantha Lacy, 28, Van Wert, changed her plea to Guilty to Domestic Violence, F4. The Court ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 4/22/21 @ 830 am
SENTENCING
Jesse Miller, 30, Convoy, Attempted Tampering with Evidence, F4, and Improper Handling Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, F4. Sentenced to: 15 months prison on each count, concurrent, credit for 47 days served, court costs.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 22, 2021
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
SENTENCING
Brandon Decker, 23, Van Wert, Domestic Violence, M1, sentenced to: 1 year community control, remain on Electronic House Arrest for another 90 days, costs.
VIOLATIONS
Brendan Bergman, 25, Van Wert, admitted violating his probation for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F3, by possessing a controlled substance, not honest with probation officer, and failing to complete treatment. Sentenced to 24 months prison, credit 201 days served.
CHANGE OF PLEA
Jai Martin, 48, Van Wert, changed his plea to Domestic Violence, F4. The Court ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 4/22/21 @ 8:45
Larry Flory, III, 36, Van Wert, changed his plea to Domestic Violence, M1. The Court ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 4/22/21 @ 8:45
Brock Klaus, 21, Van Wert, changed his plea to Guilty to Theft, M1. The Court set sentencing for 3/10/21 @ 10:30 am
TIME WAIVER
Sonny Metzger, 46, Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. PT set for 4/7/21 @ 11am.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2021
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
SENTENCING
Zachary Smith, 22, Van Wert, Domestic Violence, F4. Sentenced to: 2 years community control, 30 days jail at later date, 200 hours community service, no alcohol or drugs without prescription, substance abuse and mental health assessment and treatment, 1 year intensive probation, ordered to pay costs, monthly probation fee, and partial appointed counsel fees.
Joshua Weaver, 39, Lima, Vandalism, sentenced to: 3 years community control, Electronic House Arrest beginning 3/1/21 for 120 days; additional 30 days jail at later date; 100 hours community service, substance abuse and mental health assessment and treatment, 2 years intensive probation; Ordered to pay: Restitution $9,188.57, monthly probation fee and court costs.
ARRAIGNMENT
Marissa Kreischer, 35, Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to Complicity, F2, and Conspiracy, F3. PT set for 3/9/21 @9 am. Trial set for 4/5/21. No bond set as she is currently in prison on other charges.
VIOLATION
Gerald Shreve, 26, Hicksville, admitted to violating his probation by being convicted of OVI while on probation. He was then sentenced to: 5 years community control from 11/21/18; 1 year intensive probation starting today; 10 days jail starting 2/22/21; additional 30 days jail at a later date.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2021
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENT (All entered not guilty plea)
Jacob Weir, 24, Lima, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5, Surety bond, PT set for 3/24/21 @ 845 am
Chad Muter, 33, Middle Point, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5, and Possession of Drugs, M1, Surety bond, PT set for 3/24/21 @ 915 am
CHANGE OF PLEA
Amy Blatteau, 43, Van Wert, changed her plea to Guilty to an amended charge of OVI, an unclassified misdemeanor. Sentencing set for 4/15/21 @ 8 am.
James Robert Jewell, 38, Middle Point, changed his plea to Guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5, and an amended charge of Domestic Violence, M1. The Court ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 4/15/21 @ 8 am
Drew Kenny, 27, Van Wert, changed his plea to Guilty to Having Weapon Under Disability, F3 and Possession of Fentanyl-related Compound, F5. He was then immediately sentenced to 18 months prison for the Weapon charge and 12 months prison for the drug charge, concurrent with credit for 174 days already served. Costs.
VIOLATIONS
Makenzie Shepherd, 20, Van Wert, admitted to violating her bond by failing to appear for a court hearing and failing to report to probation. Released on surety bond, must report to probation every Tuesday at 9 am. PT 3/24/21 @ 830 am.
Ronald Harsh, Sr. 50, Paulding, admitted violating his probation by having a firearm in his possession.
Judy Boyd, 44, Van Wert, admitted to violating her bond and her Intervention in Lieu of Conviction program by having a positive drug test. Sentencing set for 4/7/21 @ 930 am. Bond set at $25,000 cash or commercial surety.
SENTENCING
Jody Finnen, 54, Delphos, Endangering Children, M1. Sentenced to: 90 days jail, after 30 days in jail, will serve the balance on Electronic House Arrest. Jail sentence begins 3/6/21 @ 9 am. Additional 30 days jail at later date, 100 hours community service, substance abuse and mental health assessments and treatment; 2 years intensive probation; ordered to pay monthly probation fee, partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.