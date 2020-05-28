Court News Generic.jpg

THURSDAY, MAY 21, 2020

JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD

CHANGE OF PLEA

Tate Arnold, 38, Van Wert, changed his plea to Guilty to 4 counts: Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F3, Possession of Fentanyl related compound F5, and 2 count so Aggravated Trafficking Drugs, F3. The Court ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 6/22/20 @ 10 am.

Sonny Metzger, 45, Van Wert, admitted violating his bond by having a positive drug test. He then changed his plea to Guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5. He waived pre-sentence investigation and requested immediate sentencing. He was sentenced to 180 days jail with credit for 2 days served. Ordered to pay costs and partial appointed counsel fees.

THURSDAY, MAY 21, 2020

VISITING JUDGE TIMOTHY CAMPBELL

PROBATION VIOLATION

Sonny Raines III, 30, Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation. He was then sentenced to 22 days in jail beginning 5/26/20, no later than 10 pm

TUESDAY, MAY 26, 2020

JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD

BOND VIOLATIONS

Colby Black, 36, Van Wert, admitted violating his bond by failing to report to probation since March 11 and failing to appear for court hearings. His bond was set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety and PT set for June 3, 2020

Austin Schwaner, 20, Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by consuming alcohol. Bond set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety and the case had previously been scheduled for sentencing on 6/3/20

 

