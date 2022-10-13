Van Wert County Sheriff's Office investigates a fatal crash on U.S. Route 127

The sheriff's office received a call just after 10 a.m. that an SUV was driving recklessly southbound on U.S. Route 127. During the 9-1-1 call, the SUV, which was being driven by 62-year-old William Stanton, crossed over the center line and sideswiped a semi, causing serious damage to both vehicles. The Van Wert County Coroner's Office reported that Stanton died at the scene. The driver of the semi, 70-year-old Thomas Biving, was not injured. This crash remains under investigation.
Press Release from Van Wert County Sheriff's Office:Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach released that his Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on U.S Route 127 near Snyder Road in Liberty Township.
Sheriff Riggenbach stated at 10:03 a.m. on Thursday, October 13th, his Office received a 9-1-1 call from a concerned citizen who was following a blue S.U.V. driving all over the roadway southbound on U.S Route 127 near State Route 709. While the 911 operator was on the line, the caller advised the Blue S.U.V. struck a semi.
A 2003 Chevy Tahoe S.U.V, operated by William J. Stanton, age 62, of Beavercreek, Ohio, was traveling southbound on U.S Route 127. A 2020 Peterbilt Semi-Tractor, operated by Thomas E. Biving, age 70, of Adrian, Michigan, was traveling northbound on U.S 127. Mr. Stanton's vehicle crossed the center line and sideswiped the driver's side of Mr. Biving's Semi. The Chevy Tahoe and the Peterbilt Semi sustained heavy damage and were towed from the scene.
The driver William Stanton sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. Mr. Stanton was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Van Wert County Coroner's Office. Mr. Biving suffered no apparent injuries.
Sheriff Riggenbach said the crash remains under investigation.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by Ohio City Fire and E.M.S., Van Wert Fire and E.M.S., Hague Towing, Ohio Department of Transportation, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the Van Wert County Coroner's Office. Photos courtesy of Bob Barnes.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.