Van Wert County Sheriff's Office investigates a fatal crash on U.S. Route 127

VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - The Van Wert County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened this morning.

The sheriff's office received a call just after 10 a.m. that an SUV was driving recklessly southbound on U.S. Route 127. During the 9-1-1 call, the SUV, which was being driven by 62-year-old William Stanton, crossed over the center line and sideswiped a semi, causing serious damage to both vehicles. The Van Wert County Coroner's Office reported that Stanton died at the scene. The driver of the semi, 70-year-old Thomas Biving, was not injured. This crash remains under investigation.

