Van Wert proves that nothing can rain on its parade, not even rain itself!

VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - The city of Van Wert proves that nothing can rain on their parade, not even rain itself!
This year, Van Wert held its Independence Day Parade earlier than usual. Despite the bad weather, many people gathered along Main Street to kick off their Fourth of July celebrations. Although some floats were reduced in size at the last minute, the parade featured several local businesses and community organizations. The city made this year's parade special by acknowledging its female veterans and appointing them as grand marshals.
"One of the things that I felt that needed to be done was to represent and honor our female veterans. So, our grand marshals this year we're female. We had six in our parade. There are many, many, more, but they were the only ones available to be honored." says Bill Marshall, American Legion Officer, and Van Wert City Councilman.
The city of Van Wert will host its annual Fireworks Show on July 4th at Van Wert High School, starting at 10:00 pm.