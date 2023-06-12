June 12, 2023 Press Release from Cami Studebaker, LDWW and on behalf of Varsity Brands: Varsity Brands, the market leader in sport, spirit, and achievement, has announced the 2023 winners for its signature school pride event, the Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards. David Lusk of Ada High School was selected as the winner of the 2023 Teacher Award during the virtual Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards Show on June 8.
David Lusk is a phenomenal teacher at Ada High School, finishing up his 43rd and final year of teaching. As a Chemistry and Physics teacher, he loves to see his students succeed, therefore he encourages students to come to his class during breaks for extra practice and guidance. Mr. Lusk lives out his belief that teaching is the most honorable and impactful profession every day. His school spirit can be seen through his participation in several different programs including the Quiz Bowl, Student Council Advisor, Director of Veteran’s Day Breakfast, Science Department Chair and more. He is present at every band and choir concert, parade and sporting event. Mr. Lusk goes beyond assisting his students academically and personally encourages and rewards each one for their hard work. When interviewed for his upcoming retirement, he says “I will miss seeing MY students, MY children succeed.”
“Varsity Brands is thrilled to honor the 2023 Varsity Brands School Spirit Award winners and recognize the unsung heroes that are absolutely essential to reinforcing the strong correlation between school spirit, involvement, and achievement. The demonstration of leadership, innovation and commitment displayed by this group of winners is inspirational and evident of the positive impact it can have on schools and student performance. We are honored to celebrate the motivated, engaged, and passionate individuals who ensure that school spirit remains a priority in schools and communities,” stated Adam Blumenfeld, CEO of Varsity Brands.
Varsity Brands partners with educators, coaches and students to build school pride, student engagement and community spirit. In 2014, Varsity Brands released a study revealing the powerful link between school spirit, involvement, achievement and self-confidence. Varsity Brands found that students with higher levels of spirit perform better academically, are more involved, and feel happier and more connected to their schools and communities. Inspired by these findings, Varsity Brands created the Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards. This program celebrates schools, organizations and individuals that go above and beyond the call of duty to build school pride, student engagement and community spirit. For more information and a full list of winners, visit here.