Veterans' Appreciation Day cruise-in

As part of the Freedom Fest Spectacular at the Lima Mall Sunday there was a Veteran appreciation car show.
Hot rods both old and new parked in the Lima Mall parking lot to show off their cars and spend some time with enthusiasts alike. The show was open to all cars and truck of any variety, and awards were given out to the top 15 cars in the show.
The cruise-in was a way to show appreciation for all of the sacrifices veterans have made for our country, and it was a great event to tie in with 4th of July activities.
Bob Laman, the chairman of the car show says, “We wouldn’t have the freedoms that we have today, we look at so many things that we can do in this country where many other countries are not that fortunate and it’s due to our veterans that we can do those things.”
Although the car show is over, there is still a night filled with other events at the Lima Mall, ending with the Star-Spangled Spectacular firework display.