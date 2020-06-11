Veterans Memorial Civic & Convention Center to hold Kickoff Cookout

The Civic Center Foundation will be hosting a kickoff cookout next week.
The Kickoff Cookout is a free event that will be hosted next Wednesday on the Happy Daz Patio from 5 to 7 p.m. The Veterans Memorial Civic & Convention Center staff will have free brats on hand, live music, and drink specials. This event is the first of many during the 60 Days of Giving that will go to help the Civic Center bring in talent and help during the pandemic.
Abe Ambroza, CEO of the Veteran Memorial Civic & Convention Center said, “Now the foundation is kicking off the campaign to raise money for not just for the arts, but that is definitely a part of it, but they are looking to raise some unrestricted funds to try to help out the Civic Center. As we all know from the past three months, we're like everybody else. We’ve been dormant without any sources of revenue so the foundation is trying to put together a campaign together to help the Civic Center in this time of need.”
The Civic Center has also announced that next Monday is the last day that you can receive a refund for canceled shows during the pandemic. Refunds can be received by contacting the Box Office. There is also an option to donate the value of the tickets to the Civic Center Foundation.