Press Release from Marie Miller, The Marketing Junkie:The building at the corner of West Tully & Main Streets at one time housed a hardware and grocery store for many years and was condemned due to its condition and was razed by the Van Wert County Landbank, leaving an empty corner lot. The lot was deeded to the Village of Convoy.
The Convoy Village Council decided to provide a downtown pocket park to enhance the downtown beautification and to be used for various community events such as festivals, concerts, markets, and a place to hang out with family & friends. The venue will be called Convoy Village Square. The council also contracted to have the exposed wall of the adjacent building to be covered & painted to provide a background for the Convoy Village Square.
A NatureWorks grant was applied for in the amount of $60,000. The village received an award notice and the notice to proceed with the said project. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will contribute $45,000, with the village obligated to raise the matching funds as required of $15,000. Vicki Smith of the United Way of Van Wert County has filed a grant application with Serve Ohio for $1,000. To be included in the fundraiser, the matched dollars for a hands-on project for the community to be involved in the project itself. Volunteers are needed for the kickoff on Saturday, October 22nd at 9:00 am in the Convoy Village Square to aid in the hands-on project for Serve Ohio.
Construction started on October 4, 2022, on the following items:
· Preparing the site for concrete repairs and construction
· Stamped concrete installation
· Landscaping
· Building a covered stage
· Fencing
· Construction a seating wall
· Benches & trash receptacles
· Solar lit 25’ flagpole & flag
· Electrical for landscape lighting & stage lighting
Fundraising has begun with the Convoy Community Foundation offering to provide a match to donations for this project. Checks are to be made out to the Convoy Community Foundation and mailed or dropped off at the Convoy Village Office at PO Box 310, Convoy OH 45382. Donations are tax-deductible. For additional information regarding this project, community members are invited to direct questions to the Convoy Village Office 123 S Main St or call 419-749-2266.
