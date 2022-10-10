Village Square drawing 2021
Convoy Village Square Wall Painted

Press Release from Marie Miller, The Marketing Junkie: The building at the corner of West Tully & Main Streets at one time housed a hardware and grocery store for many years and was condemned due to its condition and was razed by the Van Wert County Landbank, leaving an empty corner lot. The lot was deeded to the Village of Convoy.

The Convoy Village Council decided to provide a downtown pocket park to enhance the downtown beautification and to be used for various community events such as festivals, concerts, markets, and a place to hang out with family & friends. The venue will be called Convoy Village Square. The council also contracted to have the exposed wall of the adjacent building to be covered & painted to provide a background for the Convoy Village Square.

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.