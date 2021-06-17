Walk to end Alzheimer's 4th annual Lima Car Show

The Lima Mall had its parking lot packed with classics and cruisers for the Alzheimer’s Association car show.
This is the 4th annual car show held at the mall in partnership with the local Alzheimer’s Association in support of the Walk to End Alzheimer's. Local food trucks lined the parking lot, and there were many prizes to be won in the raffles. The organizers of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s say they’re excited about the continued community support.
Wenda Quanrud, the walk manager for West Central Ohio Lima Walk to End Alzheimer's says, “After last year, we did well on our fundraising last year but it’s just great to see everybody out again and everyone supporting it. They know where the money is going to, so everyone has been extra generous and we really appreciate it.”
The walk to end Alzheimer’s will be on September 11th this year, and to register visit act.alz.org.