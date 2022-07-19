Wallace Winegardner and Steiner Stock Farm inducted into Allen County Agriculture Hall of Fame

At the City Club in Lima, two honorees were inducted into the Allen County Agriculture Hall of Fame for their instrumental roles in providing success and excellence in the agricultural community in Allen County.
Steiner Stock Farm and Wallace Winegardner were inducted Tuesday evening into the hall of fame, and a banquet was held for their contributions to the agricultural community of Allen County. Steiner Stock Farm was founded nearly 140 years ago back in 1885 and is a standardbred harness, racehorse farm with twenty-six brood mares. Wallace Winegardner has been farming for over 68 years and specializes in several areas like crops, livestock and grain operations, and even in machinery. After the ceremony, we caught up with Winegardner on what the induction means to him.
"I've been here in this county all my life, but been farming all my life. I'm retired now, of course. It's a big thing," stated Wallace Winegardner. "This agriculture business in Allen County is major; it's the biggest program in Allen County by the way, and I've been part of it and done a lot of things; some of things I don't know, I kind of forgot about, but I've done them all."
A wall for all the Allen County Agriculture Hall of Fame honorees will be built at the Allen County Farm Park. Construction will begin next spring and will be completed by next year's induction ceremony.
7/19/22 Press Release from the Agri-Business - Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce: “Recent events have demonstrated the importance of agriculture in all of our lives and the assurance of safe, healthy food on our tables. Nutrien is pleased to play a part in the honoring of these men and their role in agriculture right here in Allen County,” said Todd Sutton, general manager of Nutrien Lima.
Two honorees, Steiner Stock Farm and Wallace A. Winegardner, were inducted by the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce into the Allen County Agricultural Hall of Fame presented by Nutrien Lima, during an evening banquet on July 19th at the City Club in Lima.
The Allen County Agriculture Hall of Fame celebrated its ninth induction class. According to the Chamber’s agri-business committee chair Russ Decker, “our goal with the Hall of Fame is to annually recognize local agriculturalists that have been instrumental to the success and excellence of agriculture in Allen County, either as a farmer or in an agriculturally related field. Both of our 2022 inductees truly reflect the award’s purpose of honoring and giving public recognition to those who have brought distinction to themselves, have made outstanding contributions to their professions, and whose community involvement has served as a stimulus to others.”
Harrod area farmer, Wallace A. Winegardner, has been inducted into the Allen County Agriculture Hall of Fame on July 19, 2022. The agricultural enterprises on his farm over his 68-year career were very diverse, including crops and livestock, at a time when farming was becoming more specialized, with larger scale farms and bigger machinery. Wally and his wife, Erma also operated the Apple Basket, a roadside market, selling apples, produce, meats, and cheeses. Wally was a salesman of farm machinery for the Kenton Implement Co., and had a successful Pioneer seed dealership for 25 over years.
Wally was also well known in his community, as a school bus driver for the Harrod Schools, and a 4-H club advisor for the Harrod Lively 4-H club. He also served on the Allen East School Board as president and was chairman of the Harrod Christian Church board. He was always glad to give his time to promote his favorite livestock enterprise, beef. He was a member of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, and the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association Board, where he served as the state president. He served the Allen County Fair for more than 25 years as the beef barn superintendent. As a member of the Allen County Cattlemen, he helped purchase the first concession trailer for the organization to promote beef at the Allen County Fair.
Wally has had a lifelong passion for agriculture. Their Harrod area farm continues to be operated by the Winegardner family, where they grow corn, soybeans, wheat, and hay, in rotation and are well known for producing outstanding beef show cattle. Wally can often still be found on a tractor, working ground or checking the crops on their family farm.
The Steiner Stock Farm is a distinguished, picturesque landmark in Allen County – at the intersection of State Route 117/Bellefontaine Road and Greely Chapel Road in Perry Township. David B. “Doc” Steiner is the owner of Steiner Stock Farm. The Steiner Stock Farm is a Standardbred harness, racehorse farm that currently features 26 brood mares. At any one time there are 50-70 horses at most on the farm. The Steiner family began the business in 1885 outside Bluffton, Ohio as a livery operation that sold horses, buggies, harness, and other such supplies. Three brothers started the business – Eli C. (school teacher and businessman), Samuel “Gideon” (pharmacist), and David W. (DW) (physician). Eli was Doc Steiner’s grandfather and David L. Steiner was Doc’s father.
The livery business died off with the rise of the automobile. But it did not curtail the family’s love for horses. After his father Eli died, David L. Steiner kept the operation going with the help of a farm manager. In the 1960s and 1970s the operation really expanded and focused on performance excellence of their Standardbred brood mares. Today it operates with modern facilities, the latest technology, an excellent nutrition program, and an emphasis on breeding and producing the highest quality animals so that they are ultimately competitive in the Standardbred harness racing industry. The Steiner Stock Farm represents a love of horses and harness racing that has been passed from generation to generation.
