Wallace Winegardner and Steiner Stock Farm inducted into Allen County Agriculture Hall of Fame

At the City Club in Lima, two honorees were inducted into the Allen County Agriculture Hall of Fame for their instrumental roles in providing success and excellence in the agricultural community in Allen County.

Wallace Winegardner and Steiner Stock Farm inducted into Allen County Agriculture Hall of Fame

Steiner Stock Farm and Wallace Winegardner were inducted Tuesday evening into the hall of fame, and a banquet was held for their contributions to the agricultural community of Allen County. Steiner Stock Farm was founded nearly 140 years ago back in 1885 and is a standardbred harness, racehorse farm with twenty-six brood mares. Wallace Winegardner has been farming for over 68 years and specializes in several areas like crops, livestock and grain operations, and even in machinery. After the ceremony, we caught up with Winegardner on what the induction means to him.

Wallace Winegardner and Steiner Stock Farm inducted into Allen County Agriculture Hall of Fame

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Hello! My name is Conner Prince, and I am a Weekend Meteorologist/MMJ here at Your Hometown Stations! You can follow me on Meteorologist Conner Prince Facebook Page or email me at Cprince@wlio.com!

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage our online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.