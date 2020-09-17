Wapa Theatre highlighted on educational website

A historic building in downtown Wapakoneta is being featured on a national historical education website.
The Wapa Theatre is part of the "Open Doors" project by the Ohio History Connection through theclio.org program of Marshall University. The site has a virtual tour and a brief history of the building. Michael Brown built the theater in 1904 as a live performance theater and office building. The theater switched over to a movie theater in 1939 with a marquee that has become an icon for the community.
"When this amazing neon marque was installed it became the Wapa Theatre which we know it now today. It's very beloved in our community. I think we all know how fortunate we are to have a movie theater in a town the size of Wapakoneta, one that shows 1st run movies," said Rachel Barber, Auglaize County Historical Society Administrator.
Brown made his money building churns and built the theater on a bet from his associates which residents are enjoying its use still today. You can view the tour at www.theclio.org.