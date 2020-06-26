Wapa Theatre reopens after 3 months of closure

The Wapa Theatre in Wapakoneta has been reopened for one week now, with many regulations in place to keep moviegoers safe.
Each show will have a limit of 75 viewers, but ticket reservations can be made by calling one hour before showtime. Patrons must wear a mask inside the theater Friday through Sunday. They can be removed inside the theater once seated. Masks are optional during the week, and children under 10 are exempt. Visitors will be seated by an usher, so large parties are asked to all be present when they arrive.
After three months of being closed, the theater staff is glad to be back and to be serving the community again.
Taylor Shafer, a Co-Manager of the Wapa Theatre says, “Bear with us a little bit, like it’s still like tough times for everybody, and we understand that. But we love that we’re back open and we are excited to see everybody’s faces as they come back to the movies and come see us.”
For a full list of showtimes and guidelines for the Wapa Theatre (15 Willipie Street, Wapakoneta, Ohio 45895), visit wapatheatre.com.