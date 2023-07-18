Wapakoneta by Moonlight Kicks Off 2023 Summer Moon Festival

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO)- Downtown Wapakoneta was bustling Tuesday evening kicking off the start to a yearly tradition.
To kick off the official start to the 2023 Summer Moon Festival, Auglaize County and surrounding residents flocked the streets of downtown for Wapakoneta by Moonlight. On Tuesday evening from 5 pm to 11 pm, patrons enjoyed an evening of food and cuisine, shopping, tours, music, and entertainment. Participating businesses, restaurants, and venues also kept their doors open later than usual for this annual event as this event is something that thrives prosperity in Downtown Wapakoneta.
"It is always an event where it's well-received. There are a lot of people that come out for it, and we're so happy that they do because it's such a fun social event as well as a kickoff to the summer moon fest. Wapak is a thriving town and continually growing. We're seeing a huge uptrend in the number of businesses that have opened down here in the last few years to make this a destination town to go and check out has just benefited everyone," says Barb Harrod, Co-Owner, Twelve Oak Boutique.
For all the information related to the Summer Moon Festival, visit summermoonfestival.com.