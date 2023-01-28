Wapakoneta Family YMCA raises money with Adult Carnival

Rain likely in the morning transitioning to a light wintry mix of rain, snow, and freezing drizzle by late afternoon. Morning high of 41F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80%..
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - The Wapakoneta Family YMCA put together a fun night out for a good cause.
They held their first Adult Carnival Fundraiser on Saturday night. Guests could play games, enter raffles or a silent auction, win prizes, get their caricatures drawn, and more. Around 200 tickets were sold, and the proceeds support their YMCA's scholarship fund, which provides free memberships to families that wouldn't otherwise be able to afford one.
The Y is all about community, and being able to sponsor members in need gives them more than just a place to exercise.
"We have a family that the grandma was raising the four grandkids and she was able to bring her grandkids into the Y and she really was grateful for everything we did. We were able to get them connections with the community as well, so that way she was able to get her kids into not only the childcare program but into different sports programs as well at the Y," said Liz Davis, the Director of Member Engagement at the Wapakoneta Family YMCA.
The Wapakoneta Family YMCA will be running their scholarship fundraising campaign for the next month. You can donate online or give them a call.
