Wapakoneta Family YMCA raises money with Adult Carnival

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - The Wapakoneta Family YMCA put together a fun night out for a good cause.

They held their first Adult Carnival Fundraiser on Saturday night. Guests could play games, enter raffles or a silent auction, win prizes, get their caricatures drawn, and more. Around 200 tickets were sold, and the proceeds support their YMCA's scholarship fund, which provides free memberships to families that wouldn't otherwise be able to afford one.

