WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO)- A 2021 Wapakoneta High School graduate and current The Ohio State University student unveiled her artwork in Downtown Wapakoneta on Tuesday.
Artist Andie Goodes drew a sketch of a father and his young son watching a space rocket lift off from Earth into outer space for her entry to the Utility Box Art Wrap competition part of the Wapakoneta by Moonlight 2023. Goodes' artwork was selected and painted on the utility box with factoids about space exploration at 5 Willipie Street in Downtown Wapakoneta where Goodes' family and First on the Moon celebrated the grand reveal. When we asked her about the inspiration in her artwork, Goodes crafted this piece based on her grandmother's memory of the moon landing.
"My grandma, actually... she was talking about my uncle's first birthday was them watching the moon landing, so his birthday was on the Sixteenth of July so two days ago. She was telling us that she does a memoir group, and she was saying that they were all watching there, in the living room, at like eleven o'clock at night. My mom was just born. It was his first birthday. They had family over, and then, that just got me thinking of like what's the different perspective. Everyone kind of focuses more on like the space unit, but no one usually focuses on down here," says Andie Goodes, Artist.
Goodes is pursuing a degree in art and technology at OSU. She plans to graduate in 2025 and has a dream to land a job in the film industry or as a freelance artist.
