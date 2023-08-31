Wapakoneta McDonald’s restaurant manager receives prestigious global award

Press Release from Tyler Lecceadone, Seyferth PR: (WAPAKONETA, OHIO) – AUGUST 31, 2023 – Maria Finn, Manager of the McDonald’s restaurant at 1376 Bellefontaine Street has won a Ray Kroc Award, an accolade that recognizes the top performing McDonald’s Restaurant Managers globally. Named in honor of the McDonald’s Corporation founder Ray Kroc, the awards were established in 1999 to recognize hard-working restaurant managers – those who make Ray Kroc’s vision of excellence come to life in restaurants and for customers each day.
Finn was one of 395 McDonald’s Restaurant Managers from 70 markets around the world to receive the honor, which includes a cash prize, a trophy and a trip to McDonald’s Worldwide Convention in Barcelona, Spain. She was presented with the award during a surprise celebration on August 30 at the restaurant by Stacy Vorhees, owner/operator of the Wapakoneta McDonald’s.
Finn has been working for McDonald’s for 17 years. She began as a crew member and worked were way into a management position. She and her team have been an instrumental part of the community and have been involved in hosting McTeacher Night events, volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House, and participating local chamber of commerce activities.
“I was shocked and honored to receive this great award,” said Finn. “Our team comes to work everyday ready to serve our community. I’m glad to be supported by such a great crew and the community right here in Wapakoneta.”
McDonald's independent franchisees and regional management nominate restaurant managers for the Ray Kroc Awards to recognize their hard work, dedication, and commitment to McDonald's and its customers. Restaurant managers play a critical role in delivering an outstanding customer experience and ensuring that McDonald’s is a great place to work.
“Marina leads her team every day to go above and beyond. Our customers in Wapakoneta have come to know her for outstanding service commitment to our community,” said Vorhees “Marina’s actions of promoting a culture of care with her team and our community make her incredibly well-deserving of this award.”
McDonald’s is committed to building workplaces where everyone feels supported, has equal access to opportunity and sees a clear path to reaching their goals whether they choose to build a career with McDonald’s or beyond. McDonald’s and its franchisees provide learning, development and advancement resources that support employee growth at all levels; around 90% of restaurant management began their careers as crew members.