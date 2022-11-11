Wapakoneta Middle School welcomes veterans to hear tributes through music and letters

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - The student council at Wapakoneta Middle School continues their strong tradition of honoring those who served on Veterans Day.
The veterans were escorted through the halls filled with American Flags to be greeted in the gym to thunderous clapping to say thank you to all the men and women who were part of the United States Military. There were tributes through songs and letters to their loved ones who served. The students, veterans, and guests heard about the importance of values in the military and in the school from former Air Force Staff Sergeant Randy LaMarr. Organizers hope that the veterans took away one important message from the ceremony.
"I want them to realize how much we appreciate them," says Emory Preston, Co-President of the Wapakoneta Middle School Student Council. "I feel sometimes they don't get as much recognition and appreciation that they deserve. So, I hope they realize we are always thinking about them and we appreciate them always."
"We are so honored to be able to speak to the veterans and we really appreciate them," says Avery Sheipline, Co-President Wapakoneta Middle School Student Council. "And what we have all done, it really came together. So, we are really glad they were able to come."
Over 100 veterans came to be a part of the ceremony at Wapakoneta Middle School this morning.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.