Press Release from the City of Wapakoneta: City of Wapakoneta officials are pleased to announce the Wapakoneta Water Park will open to the public Saturday, May 27 at noon, depending on the weather.
The traditional Memorial Day Weekend pool opening will include the zero-entry pool; however, the new play structure will be roped off at this time, as officials are waiting for the final inspections for the brand-new feature.
“Safety is always our number one priority,” explained Mayor Steve Henderson. “With the new play structure in place, we are obligated to ensure all the inspections have happened and the permits in place before we allow our visitors to use it. We anticipate and are hopeful those actions can happen in a timely manner.”
The Water Park hours are dependent on weather conditions; however, typical hours are Monday – Friday from noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
Adult swim times for patrons ages 18 and older are Tuesday and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to noon; family mornings for children with adults are Wednesdays 11 a.m. to noon and Saturday and Sundays 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Daily admission passes are $8 for adults, and $6 for youth ages 5-17. Children younger than age 5 are admitted free of charge.
“We are looking forward to a fun, safe and successful pool season this summer,” Henderson said. “Our partnership with the YMCA will help ensure the pool stays open the maximum hours and days the weather permits. We appreciate the public’s patience as we prepare to debut the new play structure in the zero-entry pool.”