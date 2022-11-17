Wapakoneta's Finest recognized during Chamber of Commerce Awards

Wapakoneta, OH (WLIO) - Various awards were given to individuals and businesses that showed their excellence this year in Wapakoneta.
The Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce held their awards banquet and had a record turnout for the event. Following dinner and refreshments the chamber held their regular meeting, and then proceeded to hand out the awards. The chamber says that its important to recognize the work that goes into making Wapakoneta a strong community.
"We make a point to give out awards across all levels of businesses, large and small, and emerging businesses" said Jackie Martel, Executive Director of the Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce. "We recognize non-profits in our community, ambassadors, volunteers and since 1954 we have recognized our Citizen of the Year, which is our big award of the evening that ends our night."
Award Winners can be found below:
2022 Educator of the Year - Chad Dunlap
2022 Ambassador of the Year - Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1126
2022 Nonprofit of the Year - St. Paul United Church of Christ
2022 Volunteer of the Year - Tom Schlenker
2022 Small Business of the Year - Twelve Oak Boutique
2022 Large Business of the Year - S&S Volvo and GMC Truck
2022 Emerging Business of the Year - The Side Rail
2022 Citizen of the Year - Deb Fischer
