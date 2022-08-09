Ways to pack a healthy lunch this school year

The new school year is fast approaching and that means it's time for parents to start packing lunches again – which can feel like a chore. So, how can you make them something that's quick and easy but also nutritious?
Dietitians say what your child eats really does matter. Especially since it can affect their energy and ability to concentrate. Their lunches don't have to be elaborate. Simple things like whole wheat crackers, deli meat, low-fat cheese, and yogurt are all good options. You could also give them chicken, hard-boiled eggs, hummus, beans, mixed nuts, carrots, apple slices, or a peeled clementine. If you have leftovers from dinner the night before, you could pack those using an insulated container. Meal prepping can be another big-time saver.
"You don't want to put things in their lunch that they really don't like because they're definitely not going to eat them," explained Evelyn Benden, Pediatric Registered Dietitian at Cleveland Clinic Children's. "So maybe the foods that are harder, have home at dinner or on the weekends and pick things that you know they're able to eat."
When it comes to cafeteria lunches, experts say schools normally have to follow certain nutritional guidelines, which is good. But it doesn't hurt to look at the meals ahead of time, so you can tell your child what foods to pick and what to avoid.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.