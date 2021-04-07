Wear Blue Day approaching for Child Abuse and Neglect Awareness Month

April is also Child Abuse and Neglect Awareness Month with many activities planned.
In 2020, Allen County Children Services investigated 850 cases of abuse and neglect and they want that number to decrease. To bring awareness to this epidemic in our county, 18 blue wooden cutouts have been placed around to serve as a reminder of the role we all play in preventing child abuse. On April 14th, everyone is also asked to wear blue as a reminder.
Joann Rosengarten of Prevention Awareness Support Services (PASS) explains, “We’re just excited! We want everybody to wear blue because if we have a sea of blue throughout the community, then people will know, OK, we’re trying to prevent child abuse and bring awareness to it.”
They are also having a contest for the best represented “Wear Blue Day” photograph. Just send your photos to the email Greg.sowinski@JFS.Ohio.gov