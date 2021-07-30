Westside of Allen County to see targeted enforcement event

A section of Allen County will see increased patrols in response to alarming traffic numbers.

The Ohio Highway Patrol and the Allen County Sheriff's Office will be working together to cut down on crash-related issues on the west side of Allen County.

Statistics show that so far in 2021, the west side of Allen County has seen three fatal crashes resulting in four deaths. Numbers also show that the high number of preventable crashes in the high-traffic areas near Eastown Road, Elida Road, and North Cable.

An increased number of troopers and deputies will be seen during this enforcement period in order to promote safe driving.

