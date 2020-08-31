WWII veteran's family receive lost combat medals

Congressman Jim Jordan presented special medals to the children of a World War II soldier on Monday.
George VanDeventer joined the Navy at the age of seventeen. As a dive bomber during the Battle of Midway in 1942, he was left critically injured after his plane was shot down. It was during his time in the hospital that his numerous medals went missing. Years later, his daughter sought to get them back by reaching out to local veteran's associations. They then got her in contact with Congressman Jordan's office. Although it took a while, her and her brother are very proud to be able to do this for their father.
"I think it gives final closure. I really appreciate it, because I think all men and women that participated in that war need to be recognized. You know I think it's just a way we can honor those that served," explains Mike VanDeventer, George's son.
"It’s just peace in my heart, that I could do this for my dad, because I never got to have closure with him when he passed away," says George's daughter, Deborah Vantilburg.
You can learn more about the battle her father fought in by watching the 2019 film titled "Midway".