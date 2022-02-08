Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our headline news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our sports news? Signup today!
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 34F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
A few clouds from time to time. Low 30F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: February 8, 2022 @ 3:39 am
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:
DIVISION I
1. Centerville (18) 19-0 180
2. Pickerington Cent. 16-1 141
3. Westerville S. 17-0 125
4. Gahanna Lincoln 16-2 97
5. Lakewood St. Edward 14-2 88
6. Cin. Elder 17-3 74
7. Kettering Fairmont 17-2 64
8. Sylvania Northview 16-1 63
9. Lyndhurst Brush 14-2 36
10. Pickerington N. 15-2 26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 24. Green 19. Lima Sr. 16. Cin. Walnut Hills 12. Cin. Sycamore 12.
DIVISION II
1. Akr. SVSM (15) 12-3 169
2. Kettering Alter (2) 16-2 146
3. Cols. Beechcroft (1) 15-2 127
4. Cin. Woodward 14-3 110
5. Bloom-Carroll 16-2 108
6. Tol. Cent. Cath. 16-3 76
7. Akr. Buchtel 15-5 60
8. Waverly 15-4 42
9. Dresden Tri-Valley 13-4 38
10. Delaware Buckeye Valley 15-2 27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Gates Mills Gilmour 24. Day. Oakwood 22. Huron 12.
DIVISION III
1. N. Robinson Col. Crawford (12) 18-0 165
2. Versailles (2) 17-1 138
3. Collins Western Reserve (1) 16-0 130
4. Ottawa-Glandorf (3) 15-2 127
5. Haviland Wayne Trace 18-1 93
6. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 13-3 69
7. Cols. Africentric 15-5 66
8. Swanton 16-2 39
9. Cin. Taft 9-8 29
10. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 10-7 26
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Middletown Spring. 22. Cols. Ready 17. Proctorville Fairland 14. Minford 14. Campbell Memorial 13.
DIVISION IV
1. Antwerp (3) 16-1 139
2. Tiffin Calvert (6) 18-0 137
3. Botkins (4) 18-2 128
4. Glouster Trimble (1) 17-0 113
5. New Madison Tri-Village (2) 15-1 99
6. Spring. Cath. Cent. 19-1 89
7. Richmond Hts. (2) 14-4 74
8. Lucasville Valley 15-3 43
9. Berlin Hiland 13-3 37
10. New Bremen 14-4 29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cedarville 21. Maria Stein Marion Local 18.
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
hometownstations