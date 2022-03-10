One more quiet day before changes arrive. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with very light winds. Highs today will reach the middle 40s.

A risk of snow showers will arrive late tonight for areas generally north and west of Lima. These areas could see just enough for a few slick spots by Friday morning. 

4AM Friday

Friday, this wave of snow showers will work southeast and tend to fizzle for a time. During the afternoon, snow showers will reorganize mainly along and southeast of a Van Wert-Ottawa-Findlay line. Snow showers will continue in this area Friday evening, exiting southeast after midnight.

6PM Friday
12am Saturday

How much snow? The latest forecast has backed off some on amounts, trimming off a good inch from our outlook yesterday. As an average, around 1" is possible northwest of Lima. Areas from the Lima area and southeast are in play for 1 to 3". What will ultimately make or break this forecast is the speed of the front as it phases with a system to our south. That will determine how far north/west the secondary round of snow develops Friday afternoon and night. If that front really picks up pace, it could leave a gap over parts of our area. In other words, bust potential is there due to the nature of this system.

Snowfall Potential

Saturday still looks bitterly cold with a few flurries around. Temperatures will hover in the lower 20s when the Lima Irish Parade kicks off, but wind chills will be closer to 5 to 10°. 

Lima Irish Parade

Not a fan of the cold? No worries, it leaves us quickly! A spring-like weather pattern is expected next week with highs in the 50s and 60s.

7 Day Forecast

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!