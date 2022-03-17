We have an absolutely gorgeous St. Patrick's Day forecast with sunshine, light winds, and highs in the lower 70s. The record high for today's date is 76° set in 2012.
Changes arrive just in time for the weekend. Rain becomes likely by late afternoon Friday, with widespread rain expected Friday evening. There is also a chance to see a few thunderstorms in the mix. The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal severe risk that comes as far north as Sidney and Bellefontaine for Friday evening and night. This could get pushed slightly farther north based on recent data. All modes of severe are possible, but overall the concern is low due to meager ingredients in place.
Saturday is breezy and damp with scattered and light shower activity. Temperatures will fall from the 50s in the morning to the 40s during the afternoon.
Nice, dry weather returns Sunday and Monday. Our next system looks to give us a few unsettled days starting on Tuesday of next week. Temperatures are looking to trend below normal just beyond the 7-day forecast.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!