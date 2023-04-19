Dr. Margaret Young named interim dean and director of Ohio State Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Ohio State Lima announcing the woman who will be leading the way over the next year.
Dr. Margaret Young has accepted the position of interim dean and director at OSU Lima. Young has been an associate professor of music at the university since 2010. She's taught many undergraduate and graduate-level classes on the Lima and Columbus campuses. Her scholarly work has been published in many international journals and books. Dr. Young has also made multiple service contributions to both the university and professional committees during her experience serving as the college's honors director and assistant dean.
"Well, I think my role as assistant dean kind of helped me to understand what the inner workings of Ohio State look like on the inside. More recently I was a faculty fellow and I worked across the university in a broader capacity. So, I feel like I have a better understanding of how we can support our students and our communities, and yeah, I'm just thrilled to be a part of it," said Dr. Margaret Young, interim dean of OSU Lima.
Young also says she will continue to build on the momentum the university is already seeing with its students and local partners.