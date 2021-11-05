See what our visitors call, "the nicest place on the lake". At Fion, we’ve created a unique, social environment that brings people together over fine spirits.
Sample flights of wine as you catch up with friends on a beautiful patio overlooking acres of country landscape. Stay inside and cozy up next to the fire with a rare glass of top-shelf Kentucky bourbon. Or grab a bucket of beer and head on over to our on-site driving range to practice your golf swing. Escape the city and unwind at Fion wine.