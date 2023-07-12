Kokomo, Indiana woman arrested in Mercer County after allegedly abducting child, assaulting officers

MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A 10-month-old from Kokomo, Indiana is safe after the woman alleged to have abducted the child was captured in Mercer County Wednesday afternoon.
Sheriff Jeff Grey says their central dispatch was notified just after 3 pm of a child abduction that took place in Kokomo, Indiana earlier in the day. They were told the suspect, 32-year-old April Spence, was believed to be in a black Ford Escape that might be in the vicinity of State Route 118 in Butler Township.
A short time later, deputies found the suspect vehicle on State Route 119 at Fleetfoot Road and made a traffic stop. At that time, an adult female carrying a small child exited the vehicle. After deputies confirmed the woman to be April Spence, they tried to remove the child, at which time they say Spence became aggressive towards deputies, punching one in the face and kicking another. The child was safely removed, and Spence was arrested. While being placed in the patrol vehicle, Spence also head-butted a deputy.
Spence is being held on charges of assault and resisting arrest.