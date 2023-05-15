Press Release from Mariah Kulkin, Tilson PR: Thanks to the communities’ support, Maria Stein’s Leugers Insurance Agency has officially awarded a $10,000 donation to Mercer County Quest, a local organization dedicated to supporting students living with disabilities ages 14-22, and those who support them. The $10,000 award will help fund the Mercer County Quest’s support forums hosted by the nonprofit where special needs individuals, their families and providers can gather and learn about the various challenges young adults face. Conversation topics include vocational training, employment, living plans, mental health and medical assistance, financial planning and social activities.
Jacque Leverette, Insurance Operations Manager for Leugers Insurance Agency, originally received a $5,000 donation for Mercer County Quest thanks to a submission process with Liberty Mutual® and Safeco Insurance® through their 2023 Make More Happen™ Awards. A story of their local partnership was featured on the official Make More Happen microsite, www.agentgiving.com/Leugers-Insurance-Agency, where Leugers insurance had the opportunity to raise an additional $5,000 by conducting a local awareness campaign for the nonprofit. Together with the community, the goal was met increasing the total donation to $10,000 for Mercer County Quest!
Throughout 2023, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance will select up to 37 independent agents nationwide for a Make More Happen Award donating up to $370,000 to the nonprofits they support. Agencies became eligible for the award by submitting an application and photos demonstrating their commitment to a specific nonprofit.