13 area high school seniors honored at the Lima Exchange Club's Youth of the Year Luncheon

Lima, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Exchange Club held its annual Youth of the Year Luncheon, where they honored some of the brightest high school students in the area.
Thirteen seniors were nominated from their respective schools. Each one received a $200 scholarship check from the Lima Exchange Club. The essay winner receives an additional $500, and organizers are proud to jumpstart the futures of scholars in the community.
"The Lima Exchange Club has been doing the Youth Award Club program for at least 40 years and its purpose is just honoring a youth who has excelled at their school and also to give them a scholarship, some scholarship money," explained Greg Sowinski, president of the Lima Exchange Club.
This award is based on an essay each student wrote on the topic of who they admire and why. This year's winner is Delphos St. John's Lillyan Vonderwell. She credits her martial arts teacher for inspiring her to be the best she can be.
"His name is Shane Larn. He has been studying martial arts since he was probably younger than I am now. His whole life. He's taught me for 10 years now he's really good at what he does. He's pushed me past my limit multiple times. He's really someone to look up to," commented Lillyan Vonderwell.
Vonderwell is eligible to compete for an additional $1,000 at the Exchange Club's Ohio-West Virginia District convention in May. She plans on attending either Ohio State or Notre Dame for business.
Here is the complete list of students honored today with $200.00 scholarship checks:
Allen East High School – Samuel Kill
Apollo Career Center – Ti’Shaunna Brown
Bath High School – Rachel Clark
Bluffton High School – Lauren Speicher
Delphos Jefferson High School – Levi Rode
Delphos St. John’s High School – Lillyan Vonderwell
Elida High School – Grant Hardeman
Lima Central Catholic High School – Ben Siatosky
Lima Senior High School – Evan Large
Lima Temple Christian High School – Caleb Kizer
Perry High School – Olivia Trent
Shawnee High School – Carter Kohli
Spencerville High School – Carter Ringwald