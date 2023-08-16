HARDIN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A teenager was killed this morning after he was struck by a semi north of Alger.
The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash that happened on State Route 235, north of County Road 80. 17-year-old Jayden Elwood of Ada was found dead by deputies after they got a 9-1-1 call just after 5 a.m., about a bicyclist who was possibly hit by a semi. The semi that allegedly hit Elwood was found later south of Kenton.
After the semi hit Elwood, the driver Thomas Carl of Harrod said he stopped because he thought he hit an animal but didn't see anything or anyone and continued driving. Deputies say there was damage on the semi-consistent with the crash with the bicycle. The crash is still under investigation.
August 16, 2023 Press Release from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office: Update to earlier release, to include identity of crash victim and identity of driver.
The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning crash that resulted in the death of 17-year-old Jayden Eldwood of Ada.
Hardin County Central Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call at 5:07am reporting a bicyclist possibly being struck by a tractor trailer travelling north on State Route 235. Responding deputies were able to locate the bicycle and rider - later identified as Elwood, off the east side of the roadway, where he was determined to have been deceased.
The tractor trailer- which had continued from the scene was later stopped south of the Kenton city limits. The driver, Thomas M. Carl, 51 of Harrod, acknowledged that he had been operating along route 235 and said that he believed he had struck an animal. After stopping to look for damage and for what may have been struck, he then proceeded on from the scene after not observing anything or anyone.
The crash remains under investigation.
Deputies were assisted by the Kenton Police Department, Upper Scioto Valley EMS and the Hardin County Coroner's Office.