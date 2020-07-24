2 inmates and 5 staff confirmed to have COVID-19 at Allen Oakwood Correctional

The State of Ohio is reporting that the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution has two inmates testing positive for coronavirus.
In the recent data released, both inmates have been isolated in their cells, and 33 inmates are in quarantine because of the risk of exposure. 13 other inmates have been tested and are awaiting results. Plus 5 staff members have tested positive, 2 of them have recovered. Since the start of the pandemic more than 5,100 inmates statewide have had confirmed cases of COVID-19, 77 have died.