2022 AAUW Book Fair Kicks Off Tuesday

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Tuesday was a great day for area bookworms as the 2022 AAUW Book Fair kicked off in Lima!

2022 AAUW Book Fair Kicks Off Tuesday

At 4 PM Tuesday Afternoon, volunteers officially opened the doors to the public, and patrons were off to the races to find their next perfect read by the fireplace for the upcoming fall season. This evening is Preview Night, and all customers paid a $5 admission fee to receive a first view on all the available books that ranged from puzzling mysteries to riveting thrillers to adrenaline spiking suspense or even a classical novel. The book fair has been an area tradition for nearly 60 years, and its impact is certainly widely felt.

2022 AAUW Book Fair Kicks Off Tuesday

Tags

Meteorologist

Hello! My name is Conner Prince, and I am a Weekend Meteorologist/MMJ here at Your Hometown Stations! You can follow me on Meteorologist Conner Prince Facebook Page or email me at Cprince@wlio.com!