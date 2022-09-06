2022 AAUW Book Fair Kicks Off Tuesday

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Tuesday was a great day for area bookworms as the 2022 AAUW Book Fair kicked off in Lima!
At 4 PM Tuesday Afternoon, volunteers officially opened the doors to the public, and patrons were off to the races to find their next perfect read by the fireplace for the upcoming fall season. This evening is Preview Night, and all customers paid a $5 admission fee to receive a first view on all the available books that ranged from puzzling mysteries to riveting thrillers to adrenaline spiking suspense or even a classical novel. The book fair has been an area tradition for nearly 60 years, and its impact is certainly widely felt.
"We've had people come from as far as the East Coast, which has been amazing to us, but we have some regulars that come from all over the state and from Michigan, Kentucky, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and, of course, they bring revenue dollars into the area because they eat in the restaurants, some of them may stay overnight, and, of course, they buy lots of books," says Sue Ann Shaw, Treasurer of AAUW & Co-Chair of Book Fair.
The book fair is open Wednesday through Friday from 10 AM to 8 PM and Saturday from 10 AM to 2 PM. Thursday is Half Price Day, Friday and Saturday feature the $5 box and $3 bag deal, and the winner of the silent auction will be determined Friday Night with the winner receiving their winnings on Saturday. All proceeds are used for college scholarships and camp scholarships for local students.