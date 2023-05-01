2023 Emerging Business of the Year Finalists

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Raines Management Group is a digital marketing agency that is built to help small businesses around West Central Ohio. For the last two years, RMG has been offering affordable work to small businesses through website development and design, social media marketing, and ad creation and management. Owner Treg Raines sees great growth potential for the company.
"One of the biggest things that RMG kinda of stands on, is the fact that we are wil
ling to help everybody at every level," says Treg Raines, Owner, Raines Management Group. "The biggest thing with that is nobody gets turned away from us. When people grow, we grow. It's kind of win win for everyone and that's kind of what we stand on."
Ashley Penwell has always been creative and artistic, so she wanted to find a way to combine that with her socialization skills and A&P's Beauty Select was born. Since 2020, they have been helping their customers stand out and feel beautiful by offering many services like manicures, pedicures, and eye lashes. They are operating out a RV trailer right now, but she would like to grow into something a little more mobile to move their operation around. Penwell prides herself on the one on one treatments she gives her customers.
"They love, first off, that you can come in here and there isn't a ton of people. It's quite and we can have a one on one conversation," says Ashley Penwell, Owner of A&P's Beauty Select. "The artwork that they get, they love to challenge me, which is awesome. We usually create some pretty cool stuff when they come in with a million different pictures."
After looking at 200 hundred other properties, co-owners Michael Bouson and Joe Correll purchased the 96-year-old Ohio Theatre in downtown Lima because they fell in love with building and the art culture in the area. They wanted to create a state of the art's performing venue and a community gathering space and through putting on professional dinner theater, live music and drag and burlesque shows they have something for everyone. The owners are happy that the Ohio Theatre is part of the revitalization of the downtown area.
"The revitalization is one of the reasons we chose Lima," says Michael Bouson, Co-Owner of the Ohio Theatre Lima. "Because there was so much activity already going on and we realize that the Ohio Theatre is a marque project. It has a regional draw. So, when somebody comes here to the theatre from Columbus, or Indiana, or we have had people from Missouri come to see this show. They are staying in the hotels and they are eating in the other restaurants and they are shopping in our stores. So, we feel not only, a blessing, to be part of the revitalization. We feel its our job, we have a role to play in that process."
Those are the three finalists for the 2023 Emerging Business of the Year Award.