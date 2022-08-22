4-H Spotight: Mentoring a future champion

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Showing animals at the Allen County Fair comes with practice, but it also helps if you get some good advice from someone that has gone through it.

4-H Spotight: Mentoring a future champion

When you get into the arena you need to know what to do to impress the judges. Just ask Nate Buell who won Champion of Champions for showmanship with his meat goat.

4-H Spotight: Mentoring a future champion
4-H Spotight: Mentoring a future champion

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.