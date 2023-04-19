Press Release from the Paulding County Sheriff's Office: Grover Hill, OH – On Tuesday, April 18, 2023, just before 6:00 P.M., Paulding County Sheriff Deputies responded to a report of two people threatened by a man with an assault rifle at 205 N. Main St. in the Village of Grover Hill. Deputies found probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for 41-year-old Jeremy D. Hatcher from Grover Hill.
Contact was made with Hatcher where a standoff ensued, as Hatcher told negotiators he was armed and would not surrender. Allen County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office SWAT was called to aid in the apprehension of Hatcher.
After three hours of negotiating, law enforcement penetrated the residence with less-lethal chemical agents in efforts to cause Hatcher to surrender. Hatcher then fired nearly 30 shots towards law enforcement, based off rifle casings recovered at the scene. No person was struck by the shots fired by Hatcher. However, a residence across the street was struck multiple times. No shots were fired from law enforcement during this event.
As law enforcement attempted more less-lethal tactics in efforts to cause Hatcher to surrender, he advised negotiators he would put down his weapon and come outside. Hatcher did in-fact exit his residence and was taken into custody.
Initial charges were filed in Paulding County Municipal Court on Hatcher where he was arraigned this morning. He was charged initially with 2 counts of Felonious Assault, second degree felonies, and 2 counts of Aggravated Menacing, first degree misdemeanors.
At the time of this press release, Hatcher remains in the Paulding County Jail on a bond set by the court. The Paulding County Prosecuting Attorney will review the case for more charges.
Assisting the Sheriff’s Office were Grover Hill Fire and EMS, Allen County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office SWAT/EMA/Bomb Squad and St. Rita’s life flight crew was on standby.
No further information is expected to be released, as this investigation is ongoing.