423 veterans honored during Ottawa's Wreaths Across America ceremony

Ottawa, OH (WLIO) - At 3700 sites across the United States, groups of people are gathering in cemeteries for an important task, to honor each person that has put on the military uniform. This is the 3rd year, that a Wreaths Across America Event was held at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery in Ottawa. Organizer Marcia Klima wanted to take part in this growing nationwide event to honor veterans who have passed away, because of what veterans mean to her.

423 veterans honored during Ottawa's Wreaths Across America ceremony

“I wanted to start it because I have such a great honor for veterans,” says Marcia Klima, organizer of Wreaths Across America in Ottawa. “We have a lot of veterans in our family. I had a brother that died in Vietnam. The glory of that is, that we got to meet the people that he spent his last days with in Vietnam. They are wonderful people and this is a great way to remember them and honor them and their families.”

423 veterans honored during Ottawa's Wreaths Across America ceremony
423 veterans honored during Ottawa's Wreaths Across America ceremony

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.