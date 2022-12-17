423 veterans honored during Ottawa's Wreaths Across America ceremony

Ottawa, OH (WLIO) - At 3700 sites across the United States, groups of people are gathering in cemeteries for an important task, to honor each person that has put on the military uniform. This is the 3rd year, that a Wreaths Across America Event was held at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery in Ottawa. Organizer Marcia Klima wanted to take part in this growing nationwide event to honor veterans who have passed away, because of what veterans mean to her.
“I wanted to start it because I have such a great honor for veterans,” says Marcia Klima, organizer of Wreaths Across America in Ottawa. “We have a lot of veterans in our family. I had a brother that died in Vietnam. The glory of that is, that we got to meet the people that he spent his last days with in Vietnam. They are wonderful people and this is a great way to remember them and honor them and their families.”
Around 75 volunteers were on hand to make sure that every man and woman that served to protect the United States was remembered with a wreath.
“We had 423 and we've covered all the grave sites each of the three years,” adds Klima. “That is just a reflection of our community and all the giving. The concerns they have for each other and for our veterans especially.”
Members of the Ottawa-Glandorf National Honor Society helped lay the wreaths on the graves, and the students took a lot away from being part of the event.
“I think it makes you feel really grateful,” says Alexa Fortman, Sr. O-G National Honor Society. “You know it’s cool today and we are all standing out here, but you remember that the veterans did so much more for you and they really served our county. It makes you reflect on that, which is really special this time of year.”
“It is like the season of giving and everything and we want to give back to the veterans,” adds Kayla Gerding, Sr. National O-G Honor Society. “So, it is nice to know that they’re the people that are going to remember them when they are gone, and we are not going to forget the sacrifice they made for us and everything they did for us.”
While volunteers were placing the wreaths on the graves, the names of each veteran were read aloud to mark their service.
“This is the first year that we have read the names of all the veterans in our cemetery. I have heard a lot of good comments back. It is a very special to remember and honor them,” says Klima.
Because these veterans sacrificed their time and safety to preserve our freedoms, the greatest gift we can give them is our gratitude, especially this time of year.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.