5th grader from Kenton turns his passion into an art project

While kids across the country are learning from home, one boy from Kenton took his at-home art project to the next level.
When this 5th grader was given an art project to complete at home and could decide to do it on whatever he wanted, he chose to incorporate something he was already passionate about-- his cow Gia. He created a mini sculpture of his four-legged friend and even used the cow’s actual hair.
Masen Jolliff, a 5th grader at Ridgemont, says, “Right after we slick sheared these hooligans, they had a bunch of hair so we put a wireframe together and sprayed a bunch of tail adhesive and hair together.”
Gia is his first-ever cow, something that means a lot to him.
“She’s just grown up through the show season while we’ve been showing and she’s just been a good heffer to me,” says Masen.
This is a great example of how you can turn anything you’re passionate about into art.