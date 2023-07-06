60's Survivor Band and local businesses rock downtown Ottawa at another successful "Thursdays at the Rex"

OTTAWA, OH (WLIO) - Hundreds of Putnam County residents gather in downtown Ottawa every Thursday for a free family event.
Through August, "Thursdays at the Rex" sees food trucks, a farmers market, and a variety of local musicians come to the Rex Pavilion on Main Street. This week's entertainment was the 60's Survivor Band. The outdoor venue is also surrounded by Ottawa-inspired murals.
Organizers say the number of regular and new audience members of all ages at the pavilion each Thursday just goes to show what happens when non-profits and local businesses work together to provide a free community event.
"It's just making people aware of what Ottawa has. It does have something, and this is just one of those things. There are a lot of people working on Ottawa to make it a fun and safe place to raise your family and just a great community," said Bruce Stow, a member of the Ottawa Cultural Committee, which organizes "Thursdays at the Rex" with support from Ottawa Kiwanis and the Ottawa Chamber of Commerce.
To see who will be taking the stage in the coming weeks, visit the Rex Pavilion Facebook page.