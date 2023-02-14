A son surprises his mom at Mercy Health-St. Rita's with a Lima Beane Chorus Singing Valentine

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The love between a mother and son could be "heard" today as the Lima Beane Chorus made a stop at Mercy Health Saint Rita's.

Cindy Borchers was surprised as she walked out to see a barbershop quartet ready to serenade her at work and she quickly knew who was behind it.

"I was going to kill him because I knew who it was. He does sweet things like this all the time for me ever since I lost my husband and before too. But he goes above and beyond since I don't have that person in my life anymore," said Cindy Borchers, who got a singing Valentine from her son.

The Lima Beane Chorus says they've been doing the Singing Valentines for about twenty years and they hope to do them for years to come.

